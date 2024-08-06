Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 131.55 feet

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 131.55 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 feet) with an inflow of 1,006 cusecs and a discharge of 1,400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 56.76 ft. (the maximum level is 71 feet) with an inflow of 1,347 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,655.24 mcft. The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was as follows: Pulipatti 20.2, Kodaikanal 15.2, Manjalar dam 11, Marudhanadhi dam 6.4, Mullaperiyar dam 5.4, Thaniyamangalm 4, Melur 3, Kallandiri 1.8, Sathiyar dam 1.6, Gudalur 0.6, Madurai 0.4 and Thekkadi 0.2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.