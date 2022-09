DINDIGUL: TAMIL NADU: 05/08/2022: Released water gushing out from Mulla Periyar dam near Thekkady in Kerala, on Friday, 05 August 2022. Photo: Handout_e_mail/ The Hindu. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 131.55 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 119 cusecs and a discharge of 1,622 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.54 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,360 cusecs and a discharge of 2,219 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,035 mcft.

Kodaikanal recorded a rainfall of 0.6 mm in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday.