Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 131.55 feet on August 2, 2024

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 131.55 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 2,484 cusecs and a discharge of 1,400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 56.20 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,647 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,551.2 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 8.4, Thekkadi 4.2, Uthamapalayam 1.4, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.2 and Gudalur 1.

