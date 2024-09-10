Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 131.50 feet on Sept. 10, 2024

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 131.50 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 670 cusecs and a discharge of 800 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 62.40 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 387 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,245.27 mcft. Mullaperiyar dam recorded a rainfall of 25.6 mm, Thekkadi 6.4 mm and Gudalur 1 mm in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.