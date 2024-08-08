GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 131.40 feet

Published - August 08, 2024 07:57 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
DINDIGUL: TAMIL NADU: 05/08/2022: Released water gushing out from Mulla Periyar dam near Thekkady in Kerala, on Friday, 05 August 2022. Photo: Handout_e_mail/ The Hindu.

DINDIGUL: TAMIL NADU: 05/08/2022: Released water gushing out from Mulla Periyar dam near Thekkady in Kerala, on Friday, 05 August 2022. Photo: Handout_e_mail/ The Hindu. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 131.40 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 feet) with an inflow of 1,005 cusecs and a discharge of 1,400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 56.89 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,278 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,644.99 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Andipatti 43.4, Pulipatti 35.6, Idayapatti 32, Melur 23, Thaniyamangalam 19, Kodaikanal 17.6, Chittampatti 16.8, Kallandiri 15.8, Madurai 8.4, Peranai 7.6, Sothupparai dam 6, Kuppanampatti 5, Sathiyar dam 4.4, Viraganur 3, Periyapatti 2.6, Marudhanadhi dam and Mettupatti 2.4, Manjalar dam 2, Uthamapalayam and Vaigai dam 1.2 and Veerapandi 0.4.

