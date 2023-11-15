HamberMenu
Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 131.30 feet

November 15, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Wednesday stood at 131.30 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,053 cusecs and a discharge of 105 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.28 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 597 cusecs and a discharge of 1,899 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,344 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Kodaikanal 11, Mullaperiyar dam 4.2, Vaigai dam 3.6, Veerapandi 3.2, Manjalar dam 2, Thekkadi 1.8, Uthamapalayam 1.2 and Viraganur 1.1.

