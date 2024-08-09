Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 131.20 feet

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 131.20 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 865 cusecs and a discharge of 1,400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 57.05 ft. (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 1,336 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,627.72 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Thaniyamangalam 48, Kuppanampatti 11.6, Periyapatti 4, Thekkadi 3.6, Mullaperiyar dam 2.6, Kallandiri and Kodaikanal 2.2, Pulipatti 2, Veerapandi 1.6, Melur 1 and Elumalai 0.4.

