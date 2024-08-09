ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 131.20 feet

Published - August 09, 2024 07:52 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

DINDIGUL: TAMIL NADU: 18/11/2021: Released water gushing out from Mullaperiyar dam near Thekkady in Kerala, on Thursday, 18 November 2021. Photo: Handout_e_mail/ The Hindu. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 131.20 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 865 cusecs and a discharge of 1,400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 57.05 ft. (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 1,336 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,627.72 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Thaniyamangalam 48, Kuppanampatti 11.6, Periyapatti 4, Thekkadi 3.6, Mullaperiyar dam 2.6, Kallandiri and Kodaikanal 2.2, Pulipatti 2, Veerapandi 1.6, Melur 1 and Elumalai 0.4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Madurai

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US