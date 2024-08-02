ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 131.15 feet

Published - August 02, 2024 08:20 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Released water gushing out from Mulla Periyar dam near Thekkady in Kerala, on Friday, 05 August 2022. Photo: Handout_e_mail/ The Hindu. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 131.15 feet ( permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 3,265 cusecs and a discharge of 1,355 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 55.87 ft. (maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,926 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,424.47 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Veerapandi 15.4, Thekkadi 13.6, Mullaperiyar dam 12.6, Kodaikanal 2.6, Gudalur 1.8, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.6 and Uthamapalayam 1.2.

