Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 131.15 feet

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 131.15 feet ( permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 3,265 cusecs and a discharge of 1,355 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 55.87 ft. (maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,926 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,424.47 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Veerapandi 15.4, Thekkadi 13.6, Mullaperiyar dam 12.6, Kodaikanal 2.6, Gudalur 1.8, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.6 and Uthamapalayam 1.2.

