Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 130.95 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 852 cusecs and a discharge of 1,578 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 57.22 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,275 cusecs and a discharge of 769 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,599.45 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Idayapatti 29.2, Kallandiri 28.2, Chittampatti 20.4, Periyapatti 17.2, Mettupatti 15.2, Thaniyamangalam 12, Sathiyar dam 9.4, Peranai 8.4, Kuppanampatti 7, Elumalai 6.2, Thekkadi 4.4, Marudhanadhi dam 4.2, Madurai 3.6, Pulipatti 2.4, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.8, Mullaperiyar dam and Kodaikanal 1.6, Melur 1.5, Uthamapalayam 1.4, Gudalur 1.2 and Veerapandi 0.8.

