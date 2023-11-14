ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 130.95 feet

November 14, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday stood at 130.95 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 782.08 cusecs and a discharge of 105 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level stood at 70.41 feet (71 ft.) with an inflow of 748 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,839 mcft. The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was as follows: Kodaikanal 6.6, Manjalar dam 3, Sothupparai dam and Peranai 1 and Madurai 0.2.

