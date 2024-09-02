Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 130.85 feet

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 130.85 feet (permissible level is 142 feet) on Monday, with an inflow of 949 cusecs and a discharge of 400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 63.32 ft. (maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 399 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,268.36 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Thekkadi and Shanmuganadhi dam 7.4, Mullaperiyar dam 7, Manjalar dam 4, Gudalur 3.6, Veerapandi 2.4, Uthamapalayam 2.2, Vaigai dam and Madurai 0.4 and Elumalai 0.2