Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 130.60 feet

January 24, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday stood at 130.60 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 74 cusecs and discharge of 1,267 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 52.36 feet (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,019 cusecs and discharge of 1,669 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,091 mcft.

Rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday are as follows: Kodaikanal 16, Thekkadi 4, Shanmuganadhi dam 3.6, Chittampatti 3.2, Uthamapalayam and Veerapandi 2.8 each, Pulipatti 1.6, Gudalur 1.4, and Madurai 0.6

