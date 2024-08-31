Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 130.45 feet

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 130.45 feet (permissible level is 142 feet) with an inflow of 1,488 cusecs and a discharge of 400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 63.85 ft. (maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 194 cusecs and a discharge of 869 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,279.23 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 25, Thekkadi 15.2, Veerapandi 5.8, Uthamapalayam 5.6, Shanmuganadhi dam 5.2 and Gudalur 3.4.

