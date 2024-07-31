Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 130.45 feet on July 31, 2024

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 130.45 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 5,339 cusecs and a discharge of 1,311 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 55.38 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,913 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,226.15 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 33.8, Thekkadi 22.4, Gudalur 4.6, Veerapandi and Shanmuganadhi dam 2.4 each, Uthamapalayam 2.2 and Peranai 1.