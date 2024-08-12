GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 130 feet

Published - August 12, 2024 07:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 130 feet (permissible level 142 ft.) with an inflow of 847 cusecs and an outflow of 1,511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 58.53 ft. (maximum level 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,809 cusecs and an outflow of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,593.82 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Peranai 102, Sothupparai dam 84, Andipatti 68.2, Mettupatti 58.6, Elumalai 54.2, Periyapatti 52, Marudhanadhi dam 46.2, Vaigai dam 49, Kuppanampatti 40, Manjalar dam 35, Chittampatti 28.2, Veerapandi 26.2, Sathiyar dam 18.8, Kodaikanal 12.2 Mullaperiyar dam 11, Shanmuganadhi dam 8.8, Gudalur 8.2, Uthamapalayam 7.4, Madurai 5.6, Kallandiri 5.2 and Viraganur, Idayapatti 5, Thekkadi 4.2, Pulipatti 2.6, Melur 1.5 and Thaniyamangalam nil.

