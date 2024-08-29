Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 129.85 feet on August 29, 2024

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 129.85 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 405 cusecs and a discharge of 400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 64.40 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 172 cusecs and a discharge of 869 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,259.2 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar 4.4, Uthamapalayam 2.8 mm, Shanmuganadhi dam 2.2 mm, Gudalur 1.6 mm and Thekkadi 0.8 mm.