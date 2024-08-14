Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 129.65 feet

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 129.65 feet (maximum permissible level 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,035 cusecs and discharge of 1,533 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 60.73 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 2,316 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,744.59 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Sothupparai dam 38, Kodaikanal 15.6, Madurai 8, Mullaperiyar dam 6.4, Chittampatti 5.4, Andipatti 4.8, Gudalur 3.2, Shanmuganadhi dam 2.8, Sathiyar dam 2.2, Thekkadi, Veerapandi, Pulipatti and Manjalar dam 2 each, Peranai 1.8 and Viraganur 1.