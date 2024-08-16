Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 129.30 feet

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 129.30 feet ( permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,037 cusecs and a discharge of 1,533 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 62.27 ft. ( maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,717 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,918.20 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Kodaikanal 20.2, Andipatti 16.8, Veerapandi 4.2, Mullaperiyar dam 4, Shanmuganadhi dam 3.8, Sothupparai dam 3, Marudanadhi dam 1.8, Uthamapalayam and Viraganur 1.4 each, Elumalai 1.2, Vaigai dam 0.8, Madurai 0.4 and Thekkadi 0.2.

