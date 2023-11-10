ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 129.10 feet

November 10, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Friday stood at 129.10 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 1,853 cusecs and a discharge of 105 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 70.31 ft. (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 2,596 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,979 mcft. The amount of rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Madurai 43, Vaigai dam 32, Manjalar dam 14, Andipatti 13.6, Chittampatti 11.4, Kodaikanal 7, Veerapandi and Periyapatti 6.4, Kallandiri 6, Mettupatti 5.2, Sathiyar dam 5, Pulipatti 4.6, Marudhanadhi dam and Peranai 4.2, Thekkadi 3.8, Uthamapalayam 3.6, Sothupparai dam 3, Gudalur 2.4, Mullaperiyar dam and Melur 2, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.8, Viraganur and Elumalai 1.2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US