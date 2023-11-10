HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 129.10 feet

November 10, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Friday stood at 129.10 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 1,853 cusecs and a discharge of 105 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 70.31 ft. (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 2,596 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,979 mcft. The amount of rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Madurai 43, Vaigai dam 32, Manjalar dam 14, Andipatti 13.6, Chittampatti 11.4, Kodaikanal 7, Veerapandi and Periyapatti 6.4, Kallandiri 6, Mettupatti 5.2, Sathiyar dam 5, Pulipatti 4.6, Marudhanadhi dam and Peranai 4.2, Thekkadi 3.8, Uthamapalayam 3.6, Sothupparai dam 3, Gudalur 2.4, Mullaperiyar dam and Melur 2, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.8, Viraganur and Elumalai 1.2.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.