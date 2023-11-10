Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 129.10 feet

November 10, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Friday stood at 129.10 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 1,853 cusecs and a discharge of 105 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 70.31 ft. (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 2,596 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,979 mcft. The amount of rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Madurai 43, Vaigai dam 32, Manjalar dam 14, Andipatti 13.6, Chittampatti 11.4, Kodaikanal 7, Veerapandi and Periyapatti 6.4, Kallandiri 6, Mettupatti 5.2, Sathiyar dam 5, Pulipatti 4.6, Marudhanadhi dam and Peranai 4.2, Thekkadi 3.8, Uthamapalayam 3.6, Sothupparai dam 3, Gudalur 2.4, Mullaperiyar dam and Melur 2, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.8, Viraganur and Elumalai 1.2.