Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 129.10 feet on August 17, 2024

MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 129.10 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,017 cusecs and a discharge of 1,511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 63.09 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 2,100 cusecs and a discharge of 769 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,999.23 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday was (in mm): Sothupparai dam 55, Kodaikanal 52, Idayapatti 15, Mullaperiyar dam 11.6, Peranai 5.6, Chittampatti 5.4, Thekkadi 5.2, Elumalai 2.6, Marudhanadi dam 2.4, Uthamapalayam and Viraganur 1.4 each, Kallandiri 1, Gudalur 0.8 and Shanmuganadhi dam 0.6.

