Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 128.90 feet on July 30, 2024

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 128.90 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 3,216 cusecs and a discharge of 1,333 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 54.89 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,485 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,853.34 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 78.4, Thekkadi 44.6, Veerapandi 21.2, Shanmuganadhi dam 12.6, Sothupparai dam 12, Vaigai dam 9.6, Gudalur 9.2, Uthamapalayam 8.6, Kodaikanal 7.6, Mettupatti 2.6, Elumalai 1.8, Peranai 1.6 and Kallandiri 1.2.