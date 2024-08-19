Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 128.60 feet

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 128.60 feet ( permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 738 cusecs and a discharge of 300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 64.11 ft. (maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,958 cusecs and a discharge of 469 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,055.94 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Andipatti 56.2, Vaigai dam 33.2, Sathiyar dam 20, Kodaikanal 16, Viraganur 8.4, Madurai 8.2, Sothupparai dam and Kuppanampatti 7 each, Kallandiri 5.2, Idayapatti 5, Chittampatti 4.8, Veerapandi 4.4, Peranai 4, Mettupatti 2.8, Pulipatti 2.4, Uthamapalayam 2.2, Manjalar dam 2, Melur 1.5 and Elumalai 0.6.