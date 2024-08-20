Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 128.60 feet on August 20, 2024

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 128.60 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 221 cusecs and a discharge of 105 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 64.44 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,357 cusecs and a discharge of 469 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,124.55 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Peranai 51.6, Andipatti 43.1, Elumalai 39.2, Kodaikanal 29.6, Mettupatti 29.2, Periyapatti 24, Sathiyar dam 23, Idayapatti 17.2, Chittampatti 16.4, Kallandiri 13.6, Vaigai dam 13.4, Pulipatti 6.4, Thaniyamangalam 5, Mullaperiyar dam 4.4, Sothupparai dam 3.5, Veerapandi 2.8, Madurai 1.8, Melur and Viraganur 1 each and Shanmuganadhi dam 0.8.