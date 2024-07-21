Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 128.40 feet

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 128.40 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 2,268 cusecs and a discharge of 1,400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 53.64 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,449 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,552.09 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 4.8, Gudalur 1.4, Uthamapalayam 1.2, Shanmuganadhi dam 0.8 and Thekkadi 0.4.

