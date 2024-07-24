Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 128.35 feet on July 24, 2024

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Wednesday stood at 128.35 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,025 cusecs and a discharge of 1,400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 54.17 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,241 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,625.92 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Shanmuganadhi dam 2.6, Gudalur 1.4, Mullaperiyar dam 1.2, Uthamapalayam 1, Thekkadi 0.8 and Kodaikanal 0.6.