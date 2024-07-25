Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 128.20 feet on July 25, 2024

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Thursday stood at 128.20 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 996 cusecs and a discharge of 1,355 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 54.27 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,183 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,610.18 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Thekkadi 10.8, Kodaikanal 3.4, Mullaperiyar dam 2.4, Gudalur 1.8, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.4, Veerapandi 1.2, Sothupparai dam 1 and Uthamapalayam 0.6.

