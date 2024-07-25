GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 128.20 feet on July 25, 2024

Published - July 25, 2024 06:25 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Thursday stood at 128.20 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 996 cusecs and a discharge of 1,355 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 54.27 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,183 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,610.18 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Thekkadi 10.8, Kodaikanal 3.4, Mullaperiyar dam 2.4, Gudalur 1.8, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.4, Veerapandi 1.2, Sothupparai dam 1 and Uthamapalayam 0.6.

