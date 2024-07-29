Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 128.15 feet

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 128.15 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,458 cusecs and a discharge of 1,333 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 54.63 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,184 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,661.2 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 38.6, Thekkadi 11.2, Shanmuganadhi dam 4.4, Gudalur 3.8, Uthamapalayam 2.6 and Kodaikanal 1.

