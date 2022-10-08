Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 128.15 feet

DINDIGUL: TAMIL NADU: 03/09/2022: Scenic view: Water gushing out from Vaigai dam near Andipatti in Theni district, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, 03 September 2022. Photo: Karthikeyan G/ The Hindu. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

The water level on Saturday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 128.15 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 113 cusecs and discharge of 1,333 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 67.49 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 833 cusecs and discharge of 1,259 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,771 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday are as follows: Thaniyamangalam 30, Melur 5.2 and Pulipatti 3.