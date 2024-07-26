Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 128.15 feet on July 26, 2024

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Friday stood at 128.15 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,232 cusecs and a discharge of 1,355 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 54.35 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,149 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,613.44 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 23.4, Thekkadi 20.8, Uthamapalayam and Peranai 3.6 each, Gudalur 2.4, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.6, Sathiyar dam 1.2, Melur 1 and Veerapandi 0.8.