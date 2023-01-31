ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 128.10 feet

January 31, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday stood at 128.10 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 156 cusecs and discharge of 1,055 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 53.81 feet (permissible level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 718 cusecs and discharge of 69 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,763 mcft. Rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday are as follows: Kodaikanal 8.4, Peranai dam 2 and Shanmuganadhi dam 1.2.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US