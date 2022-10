Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 127.55 feet

ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 127.55 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 2,272 cusecs and a discharge of 1,300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 67.39 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,383 cusecs and a discharge of 899 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,594 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Manjalar dam 105, Andipatti 85.4, Madurai 38.2, Sathiyar dam 38, Kodaikanal 35.6, Peranai dam 35, Sothupparai dam 26, Vaigai dam 24.2, Kallandhiri 21.4, Marudhanadhi dam 20.8, Kuppanampatti 20, Mullaperiyar dam 19.6, Mettupatti 18.2, Viraganoor 17, Thekkadi 16.4, Idayapatti 15, Veerapandi 13, Chittampatti and Gudalur 7.2 each, Melur 7, Shanmuganadhi dam 6.4, Uthamapalayam 5.6, Pulipatti 5, Periyapatti 4.2 and Thaniyamangalam 2.