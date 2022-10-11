Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 127.05 feet

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 127.05 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 553 cusecs and a discharge of 1,144 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 67.22 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 1,061 cusecs and a discharge of 899 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,477 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was as follows: Mettupatti 168, Periyapatti 90.4, Pulipatti 85.6, Kallandhri 66.4, Andipatti 65.2, Thaniyamanagalam 38, Melur 34, Sathiyar dam 33, Thekkadi 19.8, Kodaikanal 15.4, Sothupparai dam 12, Elumalai 10, Mullaperiyar dam 9.2, Madurai 8.6, Chittampatti 5.4, Shanmuganadhi dam 5.2, Peranai 3.8, Vaigai dam 2.6, Uthamapalayam 1.4 and Veerapandi 1.