Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 127.05 feet

The Hindu Bureau Madurai
October 11, 2022 18:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 127.05 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 553 cusecs and a discharge of 1,144 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 67.22 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 1,061 cusecs and a discharge of 899 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,477 mcft.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was as follows: Mettupatti 168, Periyapatti 90.4, Pulipatti 85.6, Kallandhri 66.4, Andipatti 65.2, Thaniyamanagalam 38, Melur 34, Sathiyar dam 33, Thekkadi 19.8, Kodaikanal 15.4, Sothupparai dam 12, Elumalai 10, Mullaperiyar dam 9.2, Madurai 8.6, Chittampatti 5.4, Shanmuganadhi dam 5.2, Peranai 3.8, Vaigai dam 2.6, Uthamapalayam 1.4 and Veerapandi 1.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app