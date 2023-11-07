ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 126.85 feet

November 07, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 126.85 feet (maximum permissible level 142 ft.) with an inflow of 2,605 cusecs and a discharge of 105 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 68.08 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 2,310 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,504 mcft. The amount of rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Sothupparai dam 52, Uthamapalayam 50.4, Thekkadi 46.8, Elumalai 37.8, Mullaperiyar dam 35.2, Kuppanampatti 27, Madurai 25.8, Chittampatti 25.2, Viraganur and Kodaikanal 24.4, Vaigai dam 23.4, Veerapandi 21.8, Gudalur 21.2, Idayapatti 21, Shanmuganadhi dam 16, Peranai 15.4, Periyapatti and Andipatti 15, Marudhanadhi dam 14.2, Mettupatti 13.6, Manjalar dam 10.4, Pulipatti 6.4 and Kallandiri 6.2.

