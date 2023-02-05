ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 126.45 feet

February 05, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 126.45 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 159 cusecs and discharge of 933 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 54.10 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 801 cusecs and discharge of 769 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,455 mcft. The amount of rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was as follows: Kodaikanal 5, Sothupparai dam 4, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.6, and Thekkadi and Vaigai 0.2 each.

