Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 126.30 feet on July 18, 2024

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 126.30 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 4,271 cusecs and a discharge of 1,267 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 52.72 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,510 cusecs and a discharge of 869 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,005.65 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 28.4, Thekkadi 16.4, Veerapandi 13.4, Sothupparai dam 6, Vaigai dam 4.6, Shanmuganadhi dam 4.2, Gudalur 3.4, Manjalar dam 2, Kodaikanal 1.8, Marudhanadhi dam 1.2 and Elumalai 0.8.