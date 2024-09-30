Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 125.90 feet on September 30

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 125.90 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 597 cusecs and a discharge of 1,467 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 57.45 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,649 cusecs and a discharge of 1,199 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,092.20 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Elumalai 24.8, Manjalar dam 15, Uthamapalayam 12.6, Peranani 10.6, Veerapandi and Sothupparai dam 10 each, Marudhanadhi dam 8.6, Shanmuganadhi dam 4.2, Thekkadi 2.6 and Mullaperiyar dam 1.4.

