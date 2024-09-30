GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 125.90 feet on September 30

Published - September 30, 2024 06:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 125.90 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 597 cusecs and a discharge of 1,467 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 57.45 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,649 cusecs and a discharge of 1,199 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,092.20 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Elumalai 24.8, Manjalar dam 15, Uthamapalayam 12.6, Peranani 10.6, Veerapandi and Sothupparai dam 10 each, Marudhanadhi dam 8.6, Shanmuganadhi dam 4.2, Thekkadi 2.6 and Mullaperiyar dam 1.4.

