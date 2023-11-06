Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 125.85 feet

November 06, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 125.85 feet (maximum permissible level 142 ft.) with an inflow of 980 cusecs and a discharge of 105 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 67.26 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 2,680 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,287 mcft. The amount of rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Elumalai 85.4, Peranai 30.2, Andipatti 22.6, Sothupparai dam 18, Idayapatti 14.4, Veerapandi 11.2, Madurai 7, Thekkadi 6.8, Shanmuganadhi dam 5.4, Kallandiri 5.2, Marudhanadhi dam 4.8, Gudalur 4.2, Manjalar dam 4, Uthamapalayam 3.6, Mettupatti 3.4, Melur and Vaigai dam 3, Mullaperiyar dam 2.8, Sathiyar dam 0.6 and Viraganur 0.2.