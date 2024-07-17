ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 125.10 feet on July 17, 2024

Published - July 17, 2024 07:12 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 125.10 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 5,395 cusecs and a discharge of 1,267 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 52.36 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,671 cusecs and a discharge of 869 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,714.82 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 30.8, Thekkadi 18.6, Uthamapalayam 7.6, Gudalur 6.2, Shanmuganadhi dam 4.4, Sothupparai dam 2, Kallandiri and Veerapandi 1.4 each, Vaigai dam and Kodaikanal 0.4 each.

