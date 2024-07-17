Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 125.10 feet on July 17, 2024

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 125.10 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 5,395 cusecs and a discharge of 1,267 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 52.36 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,671 cusecs and a discharge of 869 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,714.82 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 30.8, Thekkadi 18.6, Uthamapalayam 7.6, Gudalur 6.2, Shanmuganadhi dam 4.4, Sothupparai dam 2, Kallandiri and Veerapandi 1.4 each, Vaigai dam and Kodaikanal 0.4 each.