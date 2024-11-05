Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 124.95 feet on November 5, 2024

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 124.95 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 2,022 cusecs and a discharge of 1,100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 64.34 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 2,273 cusecs and a discharge of 1,199 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,625.10 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Sothupparai dam 36, Marudhanadhi dam 18.4, Peranai dam 13.2, Manjalar dam 13, Veerapandi 12.4, Kuppanampatti 10.6, Andipatti 7.2, Mullaperiyar dam 5.4, Kallandiri 3, Shanmuganadhi dam 2, Uthamapalayam, Elumalai and Sathiyar dam 1.8 each, Viraganur 1.4 and Gudalur 1.2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.