Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 124.75 feet on November 8, 2024

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 124.75 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 763 cusecs and a discharge of 1,100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 64.86 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,471 cusecs and a discharge of 1,199 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,547.39 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Sothupparai dam 8.6, Sathiyar dam 7.4, Madurai 5.4, Melur and Elumalai 4 each, Chittampatti 3.2, Kallandiri 3, Andipatti 2.3, Peranai 2, Mullaperiyar dam 1.8, Viraganur 0.4 and Vaigai dam 0.2.