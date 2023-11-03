Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 124.60 feet

November 03, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 124.60 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,667 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 64.82 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 653 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,916 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Idayapatti 20.4, Chittampatti 16.2, Madurai 15.4, Kallandiri 12.4, Sothupparai dam 12, Periyapatti and Uthamapalayam 8.4 each, Marudhanadhi dam 8.2, Shanmuganadhi dam and Pulipatti 7 each, Veerapandi 6.8, Thaniyamangalam 6, Andipatti 4.2, Sathiyar dam 4, Thekkadi and Gudalur 3.8 each, Elumalai 3.6, Viraganur, Peranai and Mullaperiyar dam 2 each, and Vaigai dam 1.6

