Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 124.55 feet

Published - November 04, 2024 07:12 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Monday stood at 124.55 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,678 cusecs and a discharge of 1,100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 63.45 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 2,862 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,461.43 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Marudhanadhi dam 29.8, Andipatti 25.2, Sothupparai dam 21.6, Veerapandi 11.2, Viraganur 6.2, Manjalar dam 4, Vaigai dam 2.8, Kodaikanal 2.4 and Peranai 1.6.

