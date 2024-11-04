Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 124.55 feet

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Monday stood at 124.55 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,678 cusecs and a discharge of 1,100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 63.45 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 2,862 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,461.43 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Marudhanadhi dam 29.8, Andipatti 25.2, Sothupparai dam 21.6, Veerapandi 11.2, Viraganur 6.2, Manjalar dam 4, Vaigai dam 2.8, Kodaikanal 2.4 and Peranai 1.6.