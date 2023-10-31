ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 123.90 feet

October 31, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 123.90 feet (permissible level 142 ft.) with an inflow of 710 cusecs and a discharge of 700 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 64.97ft. (max level 71 ft.) with an inflow of 781 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,634 mcft. The amount of rainfall recorded in mm in the following places in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was: Vaigai dam 16.8, Madurai 15.2, Idayapatti 14.4, Kodaikanal 12.6, Veerapandi 9.2.

