Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 123.90 feet

October 30, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Madurai

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 123.90 feet (permissible level 142 ft.) with an inflow of 803 cusecs and a discharge of 700 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 63.80 ft. (max level 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,139 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,575 mcft. The amount of rainfall recorded in mm in the following places in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was: Sathiyar dam 32, Peranai 13.4, Andipatti 10.6, Mettupatti 10.2, Periyapatti 8.6, Maruthanadhi 8.4, Idayapatti 7.4, Kallandiri 6.2, Kodaikanal 5.2, Mullaperiyar dam 3, Manjalar dam 3.