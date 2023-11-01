HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 123.85 feet

November 01, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 123.85 feet (maximum permissible level 142 ft.) with an inflow of 593 cusecs and a discharge of 700 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 64.34 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 781 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,676 mcft.

The rainfall recorded in mm in the following places in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was: Mettupatti 13.6, Viraganur 4.2, Veerapandi 3.6, Uthamapalayam 3.2, Gudalur 2.4, Sathiyar dam, Shanmuganadhi dam and Idayapatti 2, Thekkadi 1.8, Vaigai dam 1.4, Sothupparai dam and Melur 1.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.