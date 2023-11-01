Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 123.85 feet

November 01, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - MADURAI

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 123.85 feet (maximum permissible level 142 ft.) with an inflow of 593 cusecs and a discharge of 700 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 64.34 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 781 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,676 mcft.

The rainfall recorded in mm in the following places in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was: Mettupatti 13.6, Viraganur 4.2, Veerapandi 3.6, Uthamapalayam 3.2, Gudalur 2.4, Sathiyar dam, Shanmuganadhi dam and Idayapatti 2, Thekkadi 1.8, Vaigai dam 1.4, Sothupparai dam and Melur 1.